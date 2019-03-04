WILKES-BARRE — Barbara Louise Breese, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Claude and Lavinia Carter Edmonds. She was married to her loving husband, James S. Breese, on June 20, 1959, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a 1954 graduate of GAR High School. Barbara was employed in the local garment industry by Val's Sportswear and was later employed by the Salvation Army and the Bureau of the Aging as a foster grandparent.

Barbara was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess. She enjoyed reading the Word of God, proclaiming the good news of the gospel, her role as a foster grandparent, watching her favorite channels on TV and loved connecting with others.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Breese, on May 5, 2009; by a grandson, Sydney Hugh Breese; sisters, Claudette J. Bailey, Shirley A. Edmonds-Gibson; brother, Tyrone W. Edmonds; and daughter-in-law, Brenda L. Breese.

Surviving are her sons, Ronald Jay Breese and his wife, Pamela, of Langhorne, James Hugh Breese and his wife, Sherrell, of Mountain Top, Arthur William Breese, loving caretaker, of Wilkes-Barre, and Claude Jacob Breese, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Vincent James Breese, Bradley Alexander Breese, Austin Gabriel Breese, Darren Shaquille Breese; Fred Douglas Odom, Avery Ferrell Odom, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Home-going services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church, 780 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Bishop Wallace E. Smith and Barbara's son, the Rev. James Hugh Breese, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial donations can be made to New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.