WYOMING — Barbara Panza, 74, of Wyoming, died Sept. 28, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Those attending, please meet at the chapel at 9:45 a.m. Masks are required. Please practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.