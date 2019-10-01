HANOVER GREEN — Barbara (Tryba) Pencak, of Hanover Green, formerly of Fort Washington, Md., was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Born Dec. 26, 1934, in Hanover Green section of Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Celia (Swicklik) Tryba. She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1952.

Barbara was a devoted wife to Walter Pencak and was a loving mother to her son, Michael Pencak.

As a teenager, she was employed at Murphy's Cleaners in Hanover Green and upon graduation, she worked breifly at American Tobacco. Later, she was employed at Bell Telephone. In 1955, she married the loved of her life, Walter, and followed him to Washington, D.C., where she began her career with C+P Telephone (Verizon), where she was employed for 37 years before retiring in 1989. She held various management positions during her tenure, beginning with internal auditor in the general accounting department, after which she and her staff began the task of upgrading the company's manual cash system to a computerized system. She then became manager of software programs and after her retirement was rehired as a consultant of the treasury department.

While living in Maryland, Barb was very involved in her local church and the Oxon Hill Youth Club, where she served as cheerleader coordinator and refreshment person for various fundraising events.

When Barbara and Walter returned to Hanover Green, she immediately became involved in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church. She loved making pierogies, halushki, noodles, wimpies and anything else that was needed to be chopped, sliced, diced, mixed, cooked or baked at the church. She was widely known for her baking and her oven was working overtime 365 days a year. Barb delighted in catering receptions at the church after Masses, special services and various other occasions. She was particularly pleased when asked to prepare an after-confirmation dinner for the Bishop and visiting priests. She would bake over 30 fruitcakes for Christmas and gave them all away. She was also very involved in the Ladies of Czestochowa Society, the adult choir and any committee, sub-committee, planing committee or council she could possibly serve on. Whenever you needed a volunteer who gave 100%, you called Barb.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, the late Anthony and Celia (Swicklik) Tryba.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, Walter, of Hanover Green, she is survived by her son, Michael Pencak and his wife, Anna, of Preston, Md.; brother Joseph Tryba and his wife, Patricia, of Columbus, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her family, church community and numerous friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Main Road, Buttonwood. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:15 until 11 a.m. Mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements are by the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

Barbara's family would especially like to thank Dr. Ben Jackson and his colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Anistranski, of Hanover Township, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for all of their special care and compassion shown to Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara Pencak may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

