Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA
View Map
Barbara Serbin

Barbara Serbin Obituary

WYOMING — Barbara A. Serbin, 53, of Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Balint Kotch. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Barbara was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter. Prior to her illness she had worked as an optometrist with Eyeland Optical.

Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Michael E. Serbin; and a sister, Marlene and her husband Peter Walko, Wilkes-Barre; and a brother, Richard Kotch; along with nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be 9 a.m. Monday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael E. Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Donations may be made to Share the Harvest.org, 6780 Hickory Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Published in Times Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
