1/1
Bardie Jatkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bardie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARVERTON — Bardie Jatkowski, 84, of Carverton, passed away Nov. 19, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Swoyersville. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Germick and the late Bertha (Evans) Germick. A graduate of Dallas Township High School, she was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1954. She worked briefly for Dallas Engineers before embarking on her nearly 20-year-career with GMAC Financing, Kingston.

After several years of courting, she married her life-long love, Richard, in Feb. 1957. Their only child, Adam, was born in 1975; it was at this time that Bardie transitioned to a full-time homemaker. After their son received a rabbit as a pet in 1979, Richard and Bardie decided to create a pet shop, Bunny Bonanza, which they operated for 20 years. Bardie was meticulous and intelligent; she kept their home and business in perfect order.

Bardie was a humble and gentle Christian woman, honoring her Lord and neighbor — never having anything bad to say about anyone. She was extremely creative, loving both art and word games, especially Scrabble. Winning a game of Scrabble against her was quite an accomplishment — her knack of quietly decimating opponents near the end of a game is legendary.

Bardie was extremely witty and very soft spoken. Like her brother, Andrew, she would often come off with humorous comments that would spread joy and laughter, but only to those who were really listening.

She is preceded in death by sister, Irene and brother, Andrew.

Surviving are her husband Richard, of Carverton; son, Adam, his wife, Kristy Rice and their children, Isaac and Irie, of Carverton; brother, Edward Germick and his wife, Margaret, of Carverton; sister-in-law, Susan Germick, of Carverton; as well as various nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Back Mountain Harvest Church, 340 Carverton Rd., Trucksville, 18708, with Pastor Jack Rehill officiating. Family and friends attending the service are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday morning.

Entombment will be in the memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Monday 5 to 7 p.m. in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Masks and or face coverings are always required in the funeral home and church. Please practice social distancing.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Back Mountain Harvest Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Heaven as gained a beautiful angel to watch over us.
Our heartfelt sympathies to the family.
Arthur Gronkowski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved