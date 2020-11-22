CARVERTON — Bardie Jatkowski, 84, of Carverton, passed away Nov. 19, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Swoyersville. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Germick and the late Bertha (Evans) Germick. A graduate of Dallas Township High School, she was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1954. She worked briefly for Dallas Engineers before embarking on her nearly 20-year-career with GMAC Financing, Kingston.

After several years of courting, she married her life-long love, Richard, in Feb. 1957. Their only child, Adam, was born in 1975; it was at this time that Bardie transitioned to a full-time homemaker. After their son received a rabbit as a pet in 1979, Richard and Bardie decided to create a pet shop, Bunny Bonanza, which they operated for 20 years. Bardie was meticulous and intelligent; she kept their home and business in perfect order.

Bardie was a humble and gentle Christian woman, honoring her Lord and neighbor — never having anything bad to say about anyone. She was extremely creative, loving both art and word games, especially Scrabble. Winning a game of Scrabble against her was quite an accomplishment — her knack of quietly decimating opponents near the end of a game is legendary.

Bardie was extremely witty and very soft spoken. Like her brother, Andrew, she would often come off with humorous comments that would spread joy and laughter, but only to those who were really listening.

She is preceded in death by sister, Irene and brother, Andrew.

Surviving are her husband Richard, of Carverton; son, Adam, his wife, Kristy Rice and their children, Isaac and Irie, of Carverton; brother, Edward Germick and his wife, Margaret, of Carverton; sister-in-law, Susan Germick, of Carverton; as well as various nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Back Mountain Harvest Church, 340 Carverton Rd., Trucksville, 18708, with Pastor Jack Rehill officiating. Family and friends attending the service are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday morning.

Entombment will be in the memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Monday 5 to 7 p.m. in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Masks and or face coverings are always required in the funeral home and church. Please practice social distancing.

