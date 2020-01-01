HANOVER TWP. — Barney J. Slabinski of Hanover Township, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Riverview Nursing Center, Kingston.

Born May 12, 1927, in Hanover Township, he was the son of the late Barney and Steffie Schesney Slabinski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1945, and a WWII Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He formerly worked as a supervisor of flood control in Hanover Township. He was a member of All Ss. Church, Plymouth, Wyalusing American Legion Post 534, and the National Rifle Association. Barney loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing at their farm in Wyalusing withthe Ross Family and fishing for salmon in the Atlantic with his friend Ted Williams.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Amshay and her husband Albert.

Barney is survived by his brother, Robert J. Slabinski, Hanover Township; nephew Michael Amshay and his wife, Ann, Michigan; great niece Margaret Amshay, Michigan; and numerous cousins.

The funeral will be held Friday from the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Church, Willow Street, Plymouth. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home.