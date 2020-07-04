WILLIAMSPORT — Barry E. Bevan, of Williamsport, formally of Plymouth, born May 27, 1943, passed away June 28, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a motorcycle enthusiast. The son of the late Alfred Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Bevan.

Proceeded in death by sister, Keren Bevan Tensa, brother, Alfred Bevan Jr.

Survived by children, Michael and wife, Laura, their children, Zachary and Melonie, of New York, Christopher, of New York, and Marlin and wife, Alisa, of Wilkes-Barre. Also survived by sisters, Jean Hawryshko, of Simpson, Donna and husband, David Ferguson, of Luzerne, Penny Kratz and Wendy Bevan, of Plymouth. Brothers, Wayne Bevan, of Wilkes-Barre. Neil and wife, Ramona, of Hunlock Creek, and Tommy Bevan, of Luzerne. Barry's family was large in number and had many nieces nephews and cousins.

Private Funeral Services will be held July 6, 2020, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery