1/
Barry E. Bevan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAMSPORT — Barry E. Bevan, of Williamsport, formally of Plymouth, born May 27, 1943, passed away June 28, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a motorcycle enthusiast. The son of the late Alfred Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Bevan.

Proceeded in death by sister, Keren Bevan Tensa, brother, Alfred Bevan Jr.

Survived by children, Michael and wife, Laura, their children, Zachary and Melonie, of New York, Christopher, of New York, and Marlin and wife, Alisa, of Wilkes-Barre. Also survived by sisters, Jean Hawryshko, of Simpson, Donna and husband, David Ferguson, of Luzerne, Penny Kratz and Wendy Bevan, of Plymouth. Brothers, Wayne Bevan, of Wilkes-Barre. Neil and wife, Ramona, of Hunlock Creek, and Tommy Bevan, of Luzerne. Barry's family was large in number and had many nieces nephews and cousins.

Private Funeral Services will be held July 6, 2020, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved