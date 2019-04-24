FORTY FORT — Beatrice Ann (Bee) Stone, 62, of Crisman Street, Forty Fort, died on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre and raised in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Helen Kerrick Wanyo. She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and graduated in Wilkes-Barre as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and earlier by Nebitt Memorial Hospital.

Bea had resided in Forty Fort for 29 years. She was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church, Edwardsville. She was a loving mother, wife and loved her dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family.

Preceding her in death are her mother and brother, Richard Wanyo.

Surviving are her husband, of 30 years, William F. Stone Jr.; son, William III, of Penn State; brother, Michael and his wife, Karen, of Edwardsville; sister- in-law, Sharon Nichol; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Father Paul Wolensky officiating. The interment will be in Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to SPCA.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.