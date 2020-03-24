SHAVERTOWN — Beatrice W. Ray, 103, of Shavertown passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, Dallas.

Born in Glen Summit on July 9, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Beatrice (Lacey) Williams. She lived in Glen Summit until her family moved to Wilkes-Barre before settling in Shavertown.

She graduated from the Kingston Township High School in 1934 and then attended College Misericordia, graduating summa cum laude, in 1938. She married Glenn Billings in 1938 and had four children, Walter, David, Lizbeth and James. In 1954, her marriage to Glenn ended and she moved to Philadelphia. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Harold Ray. Harold had three daughters from a previous marriage, Eleanore, Margaret and Janet. In 1962, they moved to Harold's family farm, Windy Hill Farm in Chase, where they began raising Black Angus cattle and, later, hemlocks and other evergreen trees. After Harold's death in 1978, she continued to raise trees and flowers, living at Windy Hill Farm until 2019.

She managed cafeterias for large companies including the Bordentown Military Institute, Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Bell Telephone, Princeton University, The Whitehaven School, Kings College and West-Side Vocational Technical School. She retired in 1972. After retirement, she served on the Jackson Township Planning Commission. She was also a member of the Trucksville United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an avid collector of Victorian art glass rose bowls and an avid gardener who loved family history and genealogy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings Elizabeth Walker, Lacey Williams, Lauren Williams, Rachel Dymond, June Stevens, Herbert Williams, Ralph Williams and Robert Williams.

Surviving are her children, Walter S. Billings and wife Nellie, of Shavertown, David G. Billings and wife Phyllis, of Vernon, Lizbeth J. Pitcavage and husband Edward, of Luzerne, and James G. Billings, of Shavertown; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 virus precautions, private family services will be held at the convenience of family. Interment will be held in Huntsville Cemetery.

Because Beatrice loved flowers, the family requests that any who are interested may plant a flower or send flowers to a loved one in this trying time; any memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.