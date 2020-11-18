1/1
Belford D. "Cotton" Thompson
FORKSTON TWP. — Belford D. Thompson "Cotton", 86, of Forkston Township, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma G. Jeffries Thompson.

Born in Swoyersville on Jan. 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Pearl Garnett Thompson.

He was a member of the Mehoopany Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John Thompson and wife, Michelle and David Jeffries and wife, Sharron; daughters, Jackie Roth and husband, Arthur, Susan Sparrow and husband, Joseph, Joanne Titus, Gale Sanderson and husband, Christopher and Roxanne Jeffries; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren

Belford was one of 12 children with four brothers, Bob, Less, Bud and Arthur, he had seven sisters, Grace Gable, Maryls Rozelle, Midge Davies, Arlene Williams, Eva Oliver, Bernice Roan and Alice Thompson.

He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were all special to him. He had a great love and dedication for family.

Family and friends can join online for a livestreamed service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Belford D. Thompson's tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 PA-87, Mehoopany, 18629, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan., 66675-8516.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
