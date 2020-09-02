PLYMOUTH TWP. — Benjamin A. Egenski, 93, formerly of Plymouth Township, died peacefully Aug. 26, 2020, at Keystone Garden Estates, Larksville, after a brief illness.

Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Johanna Egenski.

He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, King's College, and earned a master's degree from Niagara University. He also completed graduate studies in Special Education at William Patterson University of New Jersey.

He worked as a teacher in Monticello High School in New York and Franklin High School in New Jersey before returning to Plymouth. He then worked with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 as a special education teacher. In addition, he served as an altar server and Eucharistic minister for many years.

He also served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Teacher's Association.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Edward, Joseph, Frank, Conly, Theodore and Stanley; sisters, Elizabeth Skuntz, Stacia Narcum, Florence Johns and Irene Yozviak.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth.

Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth, 18651.

To submit online condolences to Benjamin's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.