HANOVER TWP. — Benjamin Leggieri, 88, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully in his home early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. He was under the care of Asercare Hospice. Benjamin was the owner of the former Passieri's, then known as Leggieri's Market, located on Grove Street in Wilkes-Barre for over 50 years.

Mr. Leggieri, son of the late Pasquale and Rachel Ciavarella Leggieri, was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen (Passieri) Leggieri; sons Joseph and Benjamin; brothers Michael and Dominic; sisters Caroline, Venus and Theresa; brother-in-law Brad Williams; and sister-in-law Dolores DiMaggio.

He is survived by grandchildren Talia Leggieri, of Philadelphia, Rachel Leggieri, of Pittsburgh, and Benjamin Leggieri, of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter-in-law Sandra Leggieri, of Larksville; stepson Jay Zoeller and his wife, Lucy, of Drums; sister Toni Williams, of California; nephew Michael Pantano, of Hanover Township; and brother-in-law Peter DiMaggio, of Doylestown.

Mr. Leggieri was a lifetime member of the Sons of Italy Club, Wyoming Valley Country Club and St. Al's Church.

A special thanks to his caregivers: Kate, Carol, Caroline, Dani and Donna.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Those who desire may give memorial contributions to Aseracare Foundation, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.