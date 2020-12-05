DALLAS — Benjamin R. Jones III, Esq., 83, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Honorable Benjamin R. Jones Jr., past Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, and Dorothy Richards Jones. His mother and maternal grandparents, Minnie and Morgan Richards, emigrated from Wales in 1920, and settled in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre where Atty. Jones was raised. The family were longtime members of the First Welsh Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Princeton University, where he was a member of Quadrangle Club, and Temple University School of Law.

He served in the 109th Field Artillery Regiment.

Atty. Jones was a 57-year-member of the Luzerne County Law and Library Association and his practice of law included serving as Solicitor for Kingston Township for over 50 years, D.A.M.A., and the Dallas School District. He also taught law at Wilkes University.

Atty. Jones was a chairman of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, a member of the Board of Trustees of Wyoming Seminary, and was affiliated with George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge #531 and the Caldwell Consistory. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Westmoreland Club during the Agnes Flood and played a large part in its restoration.

He was a member of The North Mountain Club, The Westmoreland Club, Huntsville Golf Club, and Newberry Estate Country Club. He was an employee of the Lackawanna County Coal Mine Tour and took great pride in his Welsh and coal mining heritage. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed a tradition of pheasant hunting with his father on Thanksgiving Day.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Morgan Richards Jones, Esq.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Jane S. Snowdon; sons, Benjamin R. Jones IV, of Kingston; Dylan S. Jones, Esq., of London, U.K.; Tudor R. Jones and Julianna Piechoczek, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, who were the joys of his life, Viktoria N. Milton, Jet P. Jones and Kit P. Jones; brother, The Honorable Edward Griffith, West Chester.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.