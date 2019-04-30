WILKES-BARRE — Bentley James Dengler, 10 weeks, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born Feb. 14, 2019, Bentley is the son of Marlinda Ruminski and Stephen Dengler and brother of Calianna and Jayce Ruminski, of Hunlock Creek.
He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Linda Reakes, of Hunlock Creek; paternal grandparents, Frank and Michelle Kelly, of Tunkhannock, and James Casey, of Reno, Nevada; and uncle and aunt, Lawrence and Jessica Reakes, and their daughter, Madison Reakes, of Hunlock Creek.
In his memory, his mother wrote a poem entitled, "My Beautiful Bentley":
My Beautiful Bentley
My love and my joy
You will always be
My sweet baby boy
Those beautiful blue eyes
And smiles filled with delight
Visit me in my dreams
Each and every night
Our little monkey man
Was our nickname for you
Mommy and daddy love you so
But to Heaven's gates you flew
This ache in my heart
Is a pain I have to bear
Because God had his own plan
Angel wings you now wear.
Such a special little soul
Filled with beauty so bright
Could only live in our world
On loan a few sleepless nights
To kiss your beautiful face
And to hold you so very tight
Those few short months
You were the light of my life
No mother should every have to walk
This long and painful road
The death of a beautiful child
Is just too heavy a load
So goodbye my sweet child
Forever in our hearts you will stay
You are so deeply loved and missed
We will walk hand in hand some day
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday by Bentley's great-uncle, the Rev. Jeff Bond, from the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. There will be a memorial luncheon following the service at approximately 1 p.m. at Kelly's Creekside Inn, 406 SR 92 N, Tunkhannock. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve the family of Bentley James Dengler.