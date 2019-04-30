WILKES-BARRE — Bentley James Dengler, 10 weeks, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Feb. 14, 2019, Bentley is the son of Marlinda Ruminski and Stephen Dengler and brother of Calianna and Jayce Ruminski, of Hunlock Creek.

He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Linda Reakes, of Hunlock Creek; paternal grandparents, Frank and Michelle Kelly, of Tunkhannock, and James Casey, of Reno, Nevada; and uncle and aunt, Lawrence and Jessica Reakes, and their daughter, Madison Reakes, of Hunlock Creek.

In his memory, his mother wrote a poem entitled, "My Beautiful Bentley":

My Beautiful Bentley

My love and my joy

You will always be

My sweet baby boy

Those beautiful blue eyes

And smiles filled with delight

Visit me in my dreams

Each and every night

Our little monkey man

Was our nickname for you

Mommy and daddy love you so

But to Heaven's gates you flew

This ache in my heart

Is a pain I have to bear

Because God had his own plan

Angel wings you now wear.

Such a special little soul

Filled with beauty so bright

Could only live in our world

On loan a few sleepless nights

To kiss your beautiful face

And to hold you so very tight

Those few short months

You were the light of my life

No mother should every have to walk

This long and painful road

The death of a beautiful child

Is just too heavy a load

So goodbye my sweet child

Forever in our hearts you will stay

You are so deeply loved and missed

We will walk hand in hand some day

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday by Bentley's great-uncle, the Rev. Jeff Bond, from the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. There will be a memorial luncheon following the service at approximately 1 p.m. at Kelly's Creekside Inn, 406 SR 92 N, Tunkhannock. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve the family of Bentley James Dengler.