EDWARDSVILLE — Bernadette R. Gdovin, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She was born March 30, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Wisko Gdovin. Bernadette graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School in 1946. She retired from the security department of First Eastern Bank, where she had been employed for many years. She was a member of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy P. Thomas and brother, Willard Gdovin. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Private interment services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with a memorial Mass to be held a later date. Donations to honor Bernadette may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.