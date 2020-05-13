Bernadette R. Gdovin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDSVILLE — Bernadette R. Gdovin, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She was born March 30, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Wisko Gdovin. Bernadette graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School in 1946. She retired from the security department of First Eastern Bank, where she had been employed for many years. She was a member of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy P. Thomas and brother, Willard Gdovin. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Private interment services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with a memorial Mass to be held a later date. Donations to honor Bernadette may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
570-822-3514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved