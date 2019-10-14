LADYSMITH, Va. — Bernadine "Susie" Cunningham, 85 of Ladysmith, Va., passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she married Jerry Cunningham after he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Cunningham (Alexa), Lisa Cunningham and Brian Cunningham (Danielle); her grandchildren, Morgan, Benjamin and Avery; honorary grandchildren, EJ, Nicky, and sister-in-law Margaret Susa.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Trish, and siblings, Ann, Barbara, Irene, Adam and John.

A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ladysmith, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .