LARKSVILLE — Bernadine E. Steele, 89, of Larksville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Waltich Stash. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas School, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Bernie lived most of her life on the Steele family farm. She was an active member of the Lake-Lehman band sponsors. She love decorating and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emery R. Steele.

She is survived by children, Robert Steele and his wife, June, of Sweet Valley; Carol Kassab, of Kannapolis, N.C.; Larry Steele and wife Lori, and Danny Steele, both of Jackson Township; and Mike Steele, of Larksville; grandchildren, Heather Kassab, Erin Smith, Justin Kassab, Josh Steele, Brett Steele, and Marcus Steele and four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Joseph Stash, of Dallas, and George Stash and wife Barbara, of Pipersville.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins CSC officiating. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Inc. 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. To leave a message of condolence for his family please visit www.betzjastremski.com. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keishnakant Patel for his kindness during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Foundation.