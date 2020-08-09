FORTY FORT — Bernadine L. Quigley, 95, of Forty Fort, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2020, two weeks shy of her 96th birthday.

A graduate of Wilkes-Barre Business School in Wilkes-Barre, Bernadine worked at the Veterans Association for several years, followed by the Hallmark Store for over a decade. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

Those who knew Bernadine described her as humble and caring — truly a gentle and faithful woman. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered forever. At the end of each phone call, she never forgot to remind her family that she would be praying for them. She was our great protector, and always made sure to tell us, "let the phone ring twice" whenever we arrived home from visiting. Bernadine peacefully arrived Home to eternal rest, and our hearts knew she was at peace when we felt the "phone ring twice" in our hearts.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth Kalie; and her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Quigley Sr. In addition, she is predeceased by brother-in-law, James Oldfield; son-in-law, Thomas Ehret, and daughter-in-law, Louise Quigley.

Bernadine is survived by her best friend and loving sister, Betty (James) Oldfield; children, Maureen (Thomas) Ehret, Robert (Susan) Quigley Jr., Mark (Shari Wolf) Quigley, and Michael (Wendy Parenti) Quigley. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Michael (Beth) Ehret, Brian Ehret, Kimberly (David) Johnson, Colleen (Steve) Santillo, Maureen (Curtis) Dougherty, Mariel (Joe Kowalchick) Quigley, Sean Quigley and Ryan Quigley. Bernadine cherished her great-grandchildren, Zachary Ehret, Noah Ehret, Anthony Santillo, Emma Santillo, Ava Dougherty and Grace Dougherty. Bernadine is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Bernadine was blessed to have been cared for by wonderful, loving home health aides: Vickie, Carla, Roz, Julie, Renee, Jen and Christina. The entire family thanks you for caring for Bernadine at her home where we were able to celebrate holidays and special moments together.

At Bernadine's request, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. A public Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the funeral Mass, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required. A private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.