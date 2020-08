FORTY FORT — Bernadine L. Quigley, 95, of Forty Fort, died Aug. 7, 2020. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.