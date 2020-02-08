MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Bernadine L. Mazur, age 88, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, formerly of Larksville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born Feb. 17, 1931, in Larksville she was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna (Fabian) Melovitz. Bernadine was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1948, and a graduate of the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with a bachelor's degree and earned her Registered Nurse license. During her 50-year career she served at medical facilities in Milwaukee, Boston, Buffalo and Moorestown, New Jersey. Her "old school" attentive and loving nursing care always drew praise from her patients and coworkers. Deeply loved for her kindness, warmth and generosity of heart, she exemplified strength, especially when solely caring for her husband, John, who suffered from a long-term illness for 35 years. She selflessly sacrificed her time raising her family and caring for others.

She was a consummate sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was happiest with the simple things in life such as tending to her flowers and cooking. She especially looked forward to her visits to Longwood Gardens every season. Bernadine was also known for her strong Catholic faith and devotion to the church. She will be deeply missed by everyone who felt her loving kindness, warmth and friendship. She had a loving family and friends from near and far. The love and devotion others felt for her is a testament to the love she gave.

Bernadine was a devoted and caring wife to the love of her life, John Mazur, for 55 years until his passing in 2013. They are now reunited and together forever.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Sarf.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia, and her husband, John Bozewicz, of Lumberton, New Jersey; son John E. Mazur and his wife, Debbie, Hainesport, New Jersey; two grandsons, John and Scott Mazur; sister Joanne Minichowski of Hanover Township; and brother Philip Melovitz of Wilkes-Barre.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bernadine's funeral service at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernadine's memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, PA 18651. Please visit www.mountlaurelfuneralhome.com to submit online condolences to Bernadine's family.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.