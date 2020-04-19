HANOVER TWP. — Bernadine Lulewicz, 90, a resident of the Mountain View Care Center, formerly of Hanover Township, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the widow of William Lulewicz who died in 1990.

Born in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kowaleski Ladishak. A graduate of Newport Township High School, Class of 1947, she was a former member of St. Casimir's Church in Hanover Township.

Surviving are daughter Beth Packer and husband William, of Scranton; son William Lulewicz and wife Carol, of Wilkes-Barre; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son Robert Lulewicz; and sisters Gertude Hull, Annette Martin and Celia Kornoski.

Due to the current health crisis graveside services in Saint Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek, will be private.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

