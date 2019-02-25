FAIRMOUNT TWP. — Bernadine Matusek, 88, of Fairmount Township, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 24, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born Dec. 4, 1930, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Tomko) Haydock.

She retired from the Child Development Council, where she worked as an aide. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs.

She enjoyed going shopping with her daughter, Joan, watching her son, Mark, coach Nanticoke high school soccer games, going to the Red Barons games with her late husband, Frank, and son, Mark, and going out to dinner with her family. She loved nature and the holidays, including preparing food and decorating. She liked watching Phillies baseball and the Steelers on TV and enjoyed watching "The Big Bang Theory" with her son, Mark, every night. She was always upbeat and never negative. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Matusek, who died April 21, 2011; brothers, Robert, Bernard, Al, Joseph, John and Albert Haydock; and two sisters, Josephine Karpinski and Mary Namowicz.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Matusek at home and Frank Jr., of Shickshinny; a daughter, Joan Matusek and her companion, Jack Stichak, of Lake Silkworth; one grandson; one great-grandson; a brother, Frank Haydock, of Nanticoke; three sisters, Susan Brutski, of Woodbridge, Va., Ann Gluchowski, of Sheatown, and Rita Olshefski, of Nanticoke; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs, with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Martha's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.