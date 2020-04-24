PLYMOUTH TWP. — After a hard-fought battle with Alzheimers, Bernadine Oakley, 88, of Plymouth Township, peacefully passed into the Hands of the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Tiffany Court, Kingston, while under the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Bernadine was born in Plymouth to the late John Smiga Sr. and Anna Uhrin Smiga on Sept. 5, 1931. She grew up in a large and loving family with brothers, Joe, John, Leonard, Elmer, and sister, Pauline.

Bernadine graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950. After high school, she went on to work for United Pants Factory, Swoyersville. Later in 1956, she met her soulmate, Robert Oakley, whom she married at Saint Mary's Church in Plymouth. They resided at Lee Street, Plymouth, before moving to Jesse Road, Plymouth Township, where they spent 28-years loved by their close community of neighbors and friends. Bernadine and Robert celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary before his unexpected passing in 1988.

Later in her career, Bernadine spent 25 years employed at the Luzerne County Courthouse, Prothonotary Office, where she was known for her loyal work ethic, friendly smile, and home-baked treats.

Bernadine was a devoted and active member of S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth. Her passion and hobbies included showering her church graciously at any opportunity, and spending quality time with many special children in her life.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Oakley, brothers, Leonard, Joseph, John and Elmer Smiga and sister, Pauline. Surviving are nieces and nephews, Ellen Smiga Klein, Ann Smiga Green, Elmer Smiga Jr. and Gary Smiga, great-nieces and nephews, Elmer Smiga III, Kimberly, Meghan, Brian, Gavin, Shannon, Zachary and Christina, great-great-nieces and nephews, Kristopher and Calista. Also surviving are her beloved friends, Patricia Smiga, Yvette Stout and loving neighbor, Lynda Rowinski, who cared for her deeply throughout her entire life.

Aunt Bernadine was known to her family as having a heart of gold and an unparalleled love for every child who crossed her path. She will be remembered by her family for her love of God, her generous acts of kindness, and her love for capturing memories.

Private services will be held at S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth.

The funeral is entrusted to the S.J.Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

The family would especially like to thank the team at Tiffany Court Hospice Care for their constant, attentive treatment.