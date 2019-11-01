|
NANTICOKE — Bernadine M. Ricci, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019.
Born Nov. 5, 1931, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Shemanski Witczak.
The love of her life, her husband of sixty-seven years, Angelo A. Ricci, died on March 6, 2019.
Bernadine assisted Angelo in the operation of Angelo's Pizza for many years, but her primary focus was on her family. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved her dogs.
A sister, Josephine Evans; and brother Joseph 'Butch' Witczak preceded her in death.
Bernadine will be greatly missed by her children, Angelo, Jr. and his wife Patricia, Carmelina and her husband John Nealon, Jr., Gerry and his wife Melanie, and Deborah and her husband Edward Buratti; grandchildren, Angelo III (Tonya), Angela (John), Kevin (Kristin), Billy (Jennifer), John (Mindy), Andrew (Mollie), Matt (Erin), Deana (Rich), Gerry (Lauren), Brian (Dana), Ryan (Jessica), Jeff (Lindsey); great-grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, Abigail, Angelo IV, Alexis, Keira, Evelyn, Noah, Vincent, Jack, Lillie, Jacob, Fiona, Gavin, Delaney, Addisyn and Austin; Maxwell and Viola in spirit; sister-in-law, Arlene Witczak; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Bernadine's entire family extends special thanks for the loving, compassionate care, she received from the staff of The Gardens at East Mountain.
Celebration of Bernadine's Life will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday with visitation at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there on 9 a.m. Tuesday with gathering followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Leo the Great. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Nanticoke.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Church of Saint Leo or the SPCA.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Bernadine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.