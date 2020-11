SWOYERSVILLE — Bernadine S. Latoski, 83, of Swoyersville, died Nov. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday from Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. The viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.