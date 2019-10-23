PLAINS TWP. — Bernadine Theresa Stella, 87, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, while under the care of The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township.

Born in Plains Township on May 4, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Clement and Anna Rusnak Pomichter.

She attended schools in the Pittston area and attended Pittston Area High School.

She worked for Barre Slipper of Wilkes-Barre until she married her husband, Angelo Stella, on June 22, 1950. They settled in the Hudson section of Plains Township, where Angelo opened his drum school and Bernie helped to run the business for the next 46 years.

Bernie was a devoted Catholic and was a past member of St. Joseph Church, Hudson, until its closure. She later became a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township.

In her spare time, she loved to do puzzle books while drinking her hazelnut Dunkin Donut coffee. She loved to listen and watch polkas on television with "The Lawrence Welk Show" and she was a New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.

Everyone knew Bernie for her beautiful smile and her kind-natured way of helping her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband, Angelo Stella, on Oct. 25, 1996; and her sister, Tina Wesser.

Surviving are her son, Billy Angelo Stella and his wife, Patricia, of Hudson; daughter Theresa Ann Brislin and her husband, Hugh, of Hilldale; sisters Ann Marie Brinkel and Dorothy Lindner, both of Cheektowaga, New York; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Service will be officiated by Deacon Donald Crane. Interment will be next to her husband in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday morning at the funeral home.

A special thank you to the caring and loving staff of The Gardens of East Mountain for the caring concern for Bernie during her time at your facility, God bless you all.

For online condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.