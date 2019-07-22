Bernadine Zinga Zerillo

Obituary
WAPWALLOPEN — Bernadine Zinga Zerillo, 79, of Wapwallopen, entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Celtic Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Sugar Notch, she was a daughter of Victoria Rakowski Zinga and the late Peter Zinga.

Bernadine graduated from Sugar Notch High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She loved watching NASCAR and her favorite driver was Jimmie Johnson.

Bernadine was preceded in death in addition to her father by her husband, Vito W Zerillo, and her brother, John P. Zinga.

Bernadine is survived by her mother, Victoria Rakowski Zinga, her children, Joyce, Frank, Ronald, and Kris Schwartz, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Linda Zinga, and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Bernadine's family would like to thank the Celtic Hospice of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for all the help and care they provided at this most difficult time.
Published in Times Leader from July 22 to July 23, 2019
