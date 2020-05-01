SHAVERTOWN — Bernard B. Yoblonski, 79, of Shavertown, passed away April 29, 2020, at residential hospice, with the love of his family at his side. He was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 3, 1940, to the late Leonard and Bertha Yoblonski. He graduated from G.A.R. High School and served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. Bern was a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 31 years. He later worked at Sears Logistics and Back Mountain Transit. He was a faithful member of St. Therese's Church, where he served as an usher. He was a leader in Boy Scout Troop 241 for many years. He was an avid Penn State fan and also loved sailing, and spent enjoyable times on his boat, Easy Goin,' aptly named for Bern's easygoing nature. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marion Charnitski Yoblonski, daughter, Sara and husband, James Karlowicz, of Shavertown; son, Micheal and wife, Brittany, of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter, Nicole and husband, Jason Brooks, of Topanga, Calif.; grandchildren, James and Alexa Karlowicz, Ava, Ethan, and Finn Yoblonski; brother, Leonard and wife, Pauline, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Pamela and husband, Tim Collins, of Montoursville; nieces, cousins, and friends. Due to COVID-19, a Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.