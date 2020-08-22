1/1
Bernard "Boxie" Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard "Boxie" Carr, age 100 years + three weeks, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in Puyallup, Wash., surrounded by his five children: Bernard Carr Jr., of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Cathy Carr, of San Diego, Calif.; Irene Carr, of San Diego, Calif.; Patricia Carr, of San Francisco, Calif., and Mary Ann Carr, of Puyallup, Wash.

Born in Wilkes-Barre to Thomas Brennan Carr and Marjorie Veronica Gallagher, Bernard was the youngest and last surviving member of his immediate family, which included brothers Thomas and John and sisters Marcella and Loretta.

After graduating from Meyers High School, Class of 1938, Bernard attended Rockland State Hospital School of Nursing, Orangeburg, N.Y., Class of 1942. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United Stated Marine Corp Cadet Aviation Program, piloting Corsairs over Japan and China during and after WWII.

On Dec. 30, 1945, at El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, Calif., Bernard married his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Reiss, daughter of Frederick Reiss and Bridgett McTague, from Wilkes-Barre, and also a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1942.

After earning a bachelor's degree in education/NYU (1949), and a master's degree in hospital administration/University of Chicago (1952), Bernard held a variety of career postings including administrator of the Altoona Hospital/Altoona (20 years), President of the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania (1971), and administrator of South Coast Community Hospital/Laguna Beach, Calif. (seven years).

In 1979, Bernard traveled to Saudi Arabia, working for the Bechtel Corporation as administrator for the Riyadh International Airport Hospital. Upon retiring from hospital administration, Bernard continued to practice nursing in Laguna Niguel until he was well into his 80s.

Bernard and his wife, Mary, who predeceased him in death in 2013, are buried in Tacoma National Cemetery, Wash.

Remembered for his dedication and love of family, boundless drive and enthusiasm, as well as consideration of others, Bernard truly is one of the last of the "Greatest Generation."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved