Bernard "Boxie" Carr, age 100 years + three weeks, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in Puyallup, Wash., surrounded by his five children: Bernard Carr Jr., of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Cathy Carr, of San Diego, Calif.; Irene Carr, of San Diego, Calif.; Patricia Carr, of San Francisco, Calif., and Mary Ann Carr, of Puyallup, Wash.

Born in Wilkes-Barre to Thomas Brennan Carr and Marjorie Veronica Gallagher, Bernard was the youngest and last surviving member of his immediate family, which included brothers Thomas and John and sisters Marcella and Loretta.

After graduating from Meyers High School, Class of 1938, Bernard attended Rockland State Hospital School of Nursing, Orangeburg, N.Y., Class of 1942. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United Stated Marine Corp Cadet Aviation Program, piloting Corsairs over Japan and China during and after WWII.

On Dec. 30, 1945, at El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, Calif., Bernard married his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Reiss, daughter of Frederick Reiss and Bridgett McTague, from Wilkes-Barre, and also a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1942.

After earning a bachelor's degree in education/NYU (1949), and a master's degree in hospital administration/University of Chicago (1952), Bernard held a variety of career postings including administrator of the Altoona Hospital/Altoona (20 years), President of the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania (1971), and administrator of South Coast Community Hospital/Laguna Beach, Calif. (seven years).

In 1979, Bernard traveled to Saudi Arabia, working for the Bechtel Corporation as administrator for the Riyadh International Airport Hospital. Upon retiring from hospital administration, Bernard continued to practice nursing in Laguna Niguel until he was well into his 80s.

Bernard and his wife, Mary, who predeceased him in death in 2013, are buried in Tacoma National Cemetery, Wash.

Remembered for his dedication and love of family, boundless drive and enthusiasm, as well as consideration of others, Bernard truly is one of the last of the "Greatest Generation."