WEST WYOMING — Bernard Charney Sr., 88, of West Wyoming, passed away Monday in Geisinger of South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late William and Ella (Jasinski) Charney. He was educated in the West Wyoming schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Topps Chewing Gum Inc., of Duryea, for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Susan Prebish Charney, son, Bernard Charney Jr., sister, Frances English, and brothers, Edmund, James, William Jr., George, Raymond, John and Walter Charney.

Surviving are his granddaughters, Christine and Amanda Charney, of West Wyoming, and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Kevin Adams; sister; Irene Ostrowski, of West Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

