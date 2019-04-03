MOUNTAIN TOP — Bernard J. Dancheck, 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre, due to complications after a fall.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Emily Macieg Dancheck. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, attended Wilkes College and served in the Army Reserves.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Esther Sapp.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Barney and her husband, Andy, of Larksville, and Maria Sitar and her husband, Michael, of Plains Township; grandchildren AJ Barney, Jacob Heylek and Lucas Heylek; and his siblings, Joseph Dancheck, of West Chicago, Ill., Rosalie Dovidas, of Toms River, N.J., Henry Dancheck, of Levittown, and Richard Dancheck, of Leesport.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.