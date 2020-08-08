1/1
Bernard J. Parsons
YATESVILLE — Bernard J. Parsons, 67, of Yatesville, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020, while traveling to his home in Estero, Fla.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late William and Teresa Schneck Parsons and was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and Wilkes University. He was a member of St. Barbara's Parish in Exeter.

Bernie was employed by Norfolk Southern railroad for 38 years as a Supervisor where he retired. He and Anita spent the last six winters at their home in Estero, Fla., and the last six summers at their home in Yatesville. Bernie will be sadly missed by his family.

Bernie is survived by his wife, the Former Anita Ferraro, daughter Joy Ann Fumanti and her husband Eric, of Dallas, son Don Cassetori and wife Michelle, brothers, William, of Exeter, Robert and his wife Carol, of Mechanicsburg, and Barry, of Washington D.C., grandchildren, Alexandra and Ariana Fumanti and Alyson, Camryn and Dylan Cassetori, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave. in West Pittston.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
I am sorry to hear that Bernie has passed he was my supervisor for my last few years at Norfolk Southern. He was always enjoyable to work with. I was his Bridge inspector till I retired in 2011. He will be missed by manny. I am sure he will rest in peace.
Dana Shingle
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Manganello-Faltyn
August 2, 2020
Dear Anita ,
I am so very sorry about Bernie. When I read it this morning I started crying. So young, my heart goes out to you. First Sam now Bernie. Be strong. I'm always here for you. Always. Love you.
Diane Raineri
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family.Grew up with Bernie ,Billy Bobby when they lived on Bennett St RIP
Butch Ristagno
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Bernie and I were close friends in high school, but as happens so often, we went our separate ways after graduation. We played football together and often “hung out.“ His sense of humor was infectious, and we viewed the world the same way. We had a lot of good times together. RIP brother.
Dave Mirra
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dear Anita & family,

Bernie & I were classmates at Wyoming Area. I have many fond memories of our time together in high school. He was a terrific classmate, always fun to be around. I haven't seen Bernie in many years but the last time I saw him, we had a great time reminiscing about high school and what we've been doing since then. My deepest sympathy and prayers goes out to all of you. May he R.I.P.

Dave Zack
David Zack
