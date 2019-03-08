WEST WYOMING — Bernard J. Turant, 78, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Bernard W. and Mary Moroski Turant. He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1958. After high school, he entered the Navy, where he served until 1961. Bernard was awarded sailor of the month in August 1960. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the State of Pennsylvania as a safety inspector. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming, Boy Scouts Troop 366, of West Wyoming, and the treasurer of the state union AFSCME.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, the former Lorraine Kearney; children Chris Turant and his wife, Colleen, of Hughestown, Kathleen Butwin and her husband, Louis, of Shavertown, and Kelley Geiser and her husband, Travis, of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren Kearney and Ryan Turant, Devon and Delaney Butwin and Gavin and Gracelynn Geiser.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from the Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with the celebrant Peter Tomczak officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to /Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.