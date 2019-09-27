DUPONT — Bernard J. Zielinski, 89, of Dupont, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Ann Peteah Zielinski, formerly of Moosic. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5.

He was born in Dupont and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He was a member of The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and attended retreats for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Dupont Lions Club; a life member of the Dupont Hose Company, where he served for over 60 years; the American Legion Post 657; Knights of Columbus, Pittston; and the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont.

Bernie was a past president of the Dupont Borough Council, where he served for many years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving on the USCGS Maple on the St. Lawrence Seaway as a Petty Officer Second Class.

He was the proprietor of Bernie's Beverage, a distributor for Ma's Old Fashioned, Dupont, and of Bernie's Luncheonette at the Pittston Plaza until his retirement.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is also survived by daughters Donna Lazowski and husband Michael, of Dupont, Joanne Perrins and husband Mark, of Dupont, and Rosemary Doughtery and husband Patrick, of Pittston Township; sons Bernard Jr. and wife Paula, of Harrisburg, Leonard, of Dupont, and John, of Mount Pocono; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Edward, of Dupont; sister Marianne Chadwick, of Texas; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Holy Name Society will recite the Rosary at 5 p.m. and the members of the Dupont Lions Club will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service.