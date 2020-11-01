Bernard "Sonny" Knick passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family, his wife of 43 years Sally Deihl Knick his daughter Angela Knick Montagna and her husband Joseph Montagna, and granddaughters Zoe Petrina Montagna and Sophia Mariellen Montagna.

Sonny enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in his yard. He was a 1962 graduate of West Pittston High School and a member of Teamsters local 229, Scranton. He drove truck for 38 years for IDC, Preston and Roadway Express and retired in 2003. During those 38 years he got to meet many people that became lifelong friends. But his greatest joy in life was his family; his daughter and granddaughters were his heart and soul. They made him proud everyday and he was honored to be called "Dad, BaBa, and Grampy." He left us with many cherished memories.

We would like to especially thank Allied Hospice Services for their wonderful in-home care over the past 3 months. You were a blessing to our family, and enabled us to care for him at home.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Victoria (Kaspriskie) Knick, his father Joseph Knick Sr. Brothers, Joseph Jr., Edward Sr., John Sr., Frank, Peter and Stanley and his sister Lottie Kociolek.

Rest in peace Sonny Knick we'll see you when we get there.

At Sonny's request funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

