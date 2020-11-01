1/1
Bernard "Sonny" Knick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard "Sonny" Knick passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family, his wife of 43 years Sally Deihl Knick his daughter Angela Knick Montagna and her husband Joseph Montagna, and granddaughters Zoe Petrina Montagna and Sophia Mariellen Montagna.

Sonny enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in his yard. He was a 1962 graduate of West Pittston High School and a member of Teamsters local 229, Scranton. He drove truck for 38 years for IDC, Preston and Roadway Express and retired in 2003. During those 38 years he got to meet many people that became lifelong friends. But his greatest joy in life was his family; his daughter and granddaughters were his heart and soul. They made him proud everyday and he was honored to be called "Dad, BaBa, and Grampy." He left us with many cherished memories.

We would like to especially thank Allied Hospice Services for their wonderful in-home care over the past 3 months. You were a blessing to our family, and enabled us to care for him at home.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Victoria (Kaspriskie) Knick, his father Joseph Knick Sr. Brothers, Joseph Jr., Edward Sr., John Sr., Frank, Peter and Stanley and his sister Lottie Kociolek.

Rest in peace Sonny Knick we'll see you when we get there.

At Sonny's request funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved