WILKES-BARRE — Bernard "Blackjack" Korman Sr., formerly of Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre Veteran's Affairs Medical Center.

Born April 22, 1945, in Miners Mills, he was a son of the late Peter and Frances Baranowski Korman.

Bernard was a 1964 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bernard loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, and loved listening to music. Blackjack was a generous man who would give someone the shirt off his back.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Estelle Longfoot, on April 13, 2002; sister, Helen Korman; and brothers, Charlie and Peter Korman.

Surviving is his son, Bernard J. Korman Jr.; granddaughters, Gia and Ava Korman; and sister, Dolly Snyder.

Private services and interment in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.