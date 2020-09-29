1/
Bernard M. Karash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Bernard M. Karash, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born in Edwardsville, son of the late John and Caroline Karash. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1949. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Larksville American Legion. He retired from Procter and Gamble in 1993. Bernie had a lifelong passion for fishing and took many memorable fishing trips to Canada with family and friends over the years.

In addition to fishing, Bernie's interests included crossword puzzles, making him a competitive Scrabble player.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers.

Bernie was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Carol Karash; daughters, Debbie Karash and Karen Karash; and son, Bernie Karash Jr.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved