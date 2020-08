KINGSTON - Bernice I. Barcheski, 84, of Kingston, died Aug. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Family and friends may call 9 a.m. Thursday until time of service at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation and or funeral mass please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.