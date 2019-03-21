KINGSTON — Bernice Perloff Fierman, 89, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Bernice was born in Philadelphia and relocated to Kingston in 1937 with her late parents, Morris and Anne Perloff, and late sister, Constance Green. It was in Kingston she married the late Gerald Shea Fierman (who proposed to her in a booth at Hottle's Restaurant), her beloved husband of 51 years.

Bernice graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Class of 1946, and attended Smith College. She was a lifelong member of Temple Israel and served as president of the Temple sisterhood and as regional president of Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America.

In their lifelong James Street home, Bernice and Jerry raised three boys, Robert, Lawrence and Daniel, who somehow managed to grow into manhood, albeit not that recently. Bernice cultivated countless dear friendships over the years and was beloved by just about everyone who had the honor of making her acquaintance. She never had a bad word to say about anyone (or at least had the tact not to let anyone know). Her friends and her family were the fortunate recipients of her kind and loving attention, at least until a baby or a dog — any baby or any dog — happened to come along.

Besides being survived by her three sons, Robert, Lawrence and Daniel, and Daniel's wife, Annie, Bernice is survived by a brother, Stephen; and six grandchildren: Julia, Ian, Lily, Rose, William and Nora Fierman. The family wish to express their enormous gratitude for the loving care Bernice received over the past few years from Antoinette Kaufman, Karen Havy, Denise Branton, Louise Kondracki, Anne Gates and Barbara Gates, and in her final days from Lisa Paden, RN, and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, Taylor.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Temple Israel Cemetery.

Shiva will be observed 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at 76 James St., Kingston.

In memory of Bernice, contributions may be made to Temple Israel or to Hadassah, 40 Wall St., NY, NY 10005, or [email protected]

