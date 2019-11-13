KINGSTON — Bernice J. "Bern" Templeton, 76, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She was born in Kingston on Feb. 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Agnes Madar.

Bernice was a graduate of Swoyersville High School. She was employed for many years by Acme Warehouse, Redevelopment Authority and prior to her retirement as an executive secretary by Nesbitt Hospital.

She enjoyed 51 fabulous years with her husband Tom. They celebrated their anniversary June 29 and enjoyed many years traveling together.

Bernice was one of a kind and touched many hearts with her kind and thoughtful ways. Wife, mother, grandmother. "Gram," as she was known to her three grandchildren, enjoyed attending all of their sporting events through the years. She loved to paint and garden, especially her sunflower garden. She always looked forward to the yearly trip to the Jersey Shore with the family doing her crossword puzzles on the deck watching the sunset on the bay. She cherished all of her animals. She was a great cook and enjoyed her Slovak heritage making her piggies for many.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Preceding her in death were her parents Andrew and Agnes Madar; sister Mildred Motichka, and son-in-law Michael Elick.

She is survived by her husband Tom; daughter Christine Dolan-Elick and son Tommy and wife Karolina; grandchildren, Darren Dolan, Connor Dolan and Casey Higgins and husband Brandon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St, Kingston. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas.

Bernice will surely be missed. "Heaven gained an Angel."