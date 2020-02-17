CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Bernice (Wawrzyniak) Valenti, 90, of Crystal River, Fla., formerly of West Pittston, and Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2020, at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Walter and Casmieria Rose (Ziminski) Wawrzyniak.

Bernice graduated from South Park H.S. and Buffalo Business School. She owned, operated, and instructed ballroom dancing at three Arthur Murray Schools of Dance in New York and Pennsylvania with her husband, Michael.

While residing in West Pittston, Bernice was active in Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the West Pittston Little League Ladies Auxiliary. She had a positive influence on the lives of many of the local youth. In 1986, she and her husband retired in Florida. She was a big fan of the Tampa Bay Rays and looked forward to watching their games. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, as well as knitting, word puzzles, reading and being an avid follower of politics. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Crystal River.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Valenti, a sister, Rita DeRush, and four brothers, John Wagner, Robert Wagner, David Wagner, and Daniel Wagner.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Valenti Dvorscak and husband Larry, of Crystal River, Fla., two sons, Michael C. Valenti and his wife Patricia, of Stroudsburg, and Joseph C. Valenti and wife Donna, of West Pittston, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude for the love and compassionate care Bernice received from the health care providers at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Facility.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Foundation Fighting Blindness: 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061 https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation, or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital: P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp

Services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township, PA 18640.

For further information or to express your condolences to Bernice's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.