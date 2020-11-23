HUNLOCK CREEK — Bernice West, age 93, of Hunlock Creek, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at the Kadima Lakeside, Harvey's Lake. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Mabel (Cease) Kyttle.

Mrs. West graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke. She was employed by Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Wilkes-Barre, for 29 years. She received many honors. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, West Nanticoke, where she was an active member and served on the Church board.

Bernice was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Nanticoke Chapter 174, Member and past President of the Irem Women's Auxiliary, Irem Temple Stewards Ladies A.A.O.N.M.S of Wilkes- Barre, Hillbilly Gals Auxiliary Clan 119. Also was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, father Alonzo and mother Mabel Kyttle (Cease), sister Barbra Clewell. Surviving are her brother, William Kyttle and wife Joann, Wilkes-Barre, sons Gary and wife, Betty, of Rindge, N.H., and Barry and wife, Nancy, of Shavertown; Grandchildren Dawn Whitney and husband Thomas, and Tracey West, of New Hampshire; Kelly Bolesta and husband Scott, of Shavertown, and Kevin West and wife, Danielle, of Dallas. She has five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

All funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shiner Hospital for Children in memory of Bernice West.