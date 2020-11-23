1/1
Bernice West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HUNLOCK CREEK — Bernice West, age 93, of Hunlock Creek, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at the Kadima Lakeside, Harvey's Lake. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Mabel (Cease) Kyttle.

Mrs. West graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke. She was employed by Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Wilkes-Barre, for 29 years. She received many honors. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, West Nanticoke, where she was an active member and served on the Church board.

Bernice was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Nanticoke Chapter 174, Member and past President of the Irem Women's Auxiliary, Irem Temple Stewards Ladies A.A.O.N.M.S of Wilkes- Barre, Hillbilly Gals Auxiliary Clan 119. Also was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, father Alonzo and mother Mabel Kyttle (Cease), sister Barbra Clewell. Surviving are her brother, William Kyttle and wife Joann, Wilkes-Barre, sons Gary and wife, Betty, of Rindge, N.H., and Barry and wife, Nancy, of Shavertown; Grandchildren Dawn Whitney and husband Thomas, and Tracey West, of New Hampshire; Kelly Bolesta and husband Scott, of Shavertown, and Kevin West and wife, Danielle, of Dallas. She has five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

All funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shiner Hospital for Children in memory of Bernice West.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved