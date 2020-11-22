PLAINS TWP. — Bernie J. Bartoli, of Plains Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains. To say Bernie was a people person would be a vast understatement. He sought out and engaged people whether or not they asked and in the end, left them smiling.

He was born in Pittston, in 1939, son of the late Eugene and Stephanie (Halicki) Bartoli. As a young man, Bernie attended and graduated from Marymount High School and King's College, both of Wilkes-Barre and worked for his father's business, CBM Coal Company until 1977, when he took over A.J. Lupas Insurance Agency as its president.

Throughout his life, Bernie was an avid hunter who loved spending many weekends with family and friends at his beloved hunting cabin in LeRaysville. No matter what was going on in life, his visits to the cabin were some of his favorite times — that, and going out to eat at his favorite restaurants.

He embraced life fully, right up until the end. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Judy Vobroucek and her husband, Kevin, Gino Bartoli and his wife, Jackie, Maria Riordan and her husband, Kevin and Shelley Jones and her husband, Chris; his grandchildren: Nick Giovanelli, Anthony Bartoli, Angela Padula, P.J. and Jack Compagnino, Courtney, Maggie and Kay Jones; five great-grandchildren; nephew, Gino Bartoli and Bernie's loving companion of 26 years, Lois Johnson; as well as many other close family and friends.

On behalf of Bernie, the family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Greenwald and Bernie's doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped give him comfort and friendship – especially during these last few months.

Bernie will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced in consideration of the global public health crisis.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., 18705.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, 18704.

For additional information or to leave Bernie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.