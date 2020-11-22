1/1
Bernie J. Bartoli
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLAINS TWP. — Bernie J. Bartoli, of Plains Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains. To say Bernie was a people person would be a vast understatement. He sought out and engaged people whether or not they asked and in the end, left them smiling.

He was born in Pittston, in 1939, son of the late Eugene and Stephanie (Halicki) Bartoli. As a young man, Bernie attended and graduated from Marymount High School and King's College, both of Wilkes-Barre and worked for his father's business, CBM Coal Company until 1977, when he took over A.J. Lupas Insurance Agency as its president.

Throughout his life, Bernie was an avid hunter who loved spending many weekends with family and friends at his beloved hunting cabin in LeRaysville. No matter what was going on in life, his visits to the cabin were some of his favorite times — that, and going out to eat at his favorite restaurants.

He embraced life fully, right up until the end. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Judy Vobroucek and her husband, Kevin, Gino Bartoli and his wife, Jackie, Maria Riordan and her husband, Kevin and Shelley Jones and her husband, Chris; his grandchildren: Nick Giovanelli, Anthony Bartoli, Angela Padula, P.J. and Jack Compagnino, Courtney, Maggie and Kay Jones; five great-grandchildren; nephew, Gino Bartoli and Bernie's loving companion of 26 years, Lois Johnson; as well as many other close family and friends.

On behalf of Bernie, the family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Greenwald and Bernie's doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped give him comfort and friendship – especially during these last few months.

Bernie will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced in consideration of the global public health crisis.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., 18705.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, 18704.

For additional information or to leave Bernie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved