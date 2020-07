Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

DUPONT — Bertha Kubick, 97, of Dupont died July 1, 2020. A funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. No Viewing. Arrangements are by Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store