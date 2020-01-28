Bertha Pytell, 86, walked into the arms of the Lord surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Bertha was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Blaine. She was a wonderful wife and mother who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed dinners with family and never missed a good card game.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years, John; her children, Jack Pytell (Deborah), Louisiana; Debbie Dante (David), Lake Silkworth, BethAnn Morio (Adam), Lehman; her grandchildren, Jack, Theresa and Jacob Pytell, R.J. and Hope Dante, Bryan and Cole Morio; and four great grandchildren.

Bertha's entire family is very thankful for the compassionate care, received from the staff at the Village at Greenbriar and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Celebration of Bertha's life will conducted 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, and 9:15 to service time Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS or Alzheimer's Foundation.

