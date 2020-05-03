WILKES-BARRE — Bertha R. Stoiber, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Residence in Wilkes-Barre. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alois and Christina Auer Stoiber. Bertha was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1947. Bertha served as the manager of operator services for the Bell Atlantic Telephone Company for many years, retiring in 1985. Bertha was a member of St. Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Connors and Anna Stoiber, and by her brothers, Louis and Henry Stoiber. Bertha is survived by her sister, Teresa S. Brown, of Shavertown; niece, Teresa L. Brown, of Dallas; nephew, E.J. Brown and his wife, Rita, of Bluffton, S.C., and sister-in-law, Ada Stoiber, of Bradenton, Fla. A celebration of Bertha's life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Bertha's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 3 to May 4, 2020.