Bertrand Donald Albert, aged 87, experienced a peaceful passing at Above and Beyond's Memory Care Unit, in Allentown, with his beloved daughter holding his hand as he took his last breath. Bertrand was born in Madawaska, Maine, on July 1, 1932, the son of Aurele and Annie Albert, the fifth of six children.

After graduating from Madawaska High School, he served in Intelligence in The Korean War.

Bertrand obtained a bachelor's degree in business from Husson College.

He married Rosalie Snow on June 28, 1958, and they were married for over 60 years, prior to his wife's passing. Bertrand and his family were relocated to various states, due to his career as a national sales manager at Masonite Corporation. He resided in four different states including Augusta, Maine, Reading, Massachusetts, Ocala, Fla., and Dallas. After retiring, he and his wife were snowbirds who spent winters vacationing in Vero Beach Florida.

Bertrand is survived by his brother, Fern Albert, of France, his sister, Charlene Belanger and her husband, Joseph, of Auburn, Maine, and will be forever missed by his daughter, Rebecca Scheirer, son, Daniel Albert, and grandchildren, Patrick Albert, Danielle Albert, and David Scheirer, and his sisters-in-law, Gail Scammon and Pauline Snow. Bertrand is predeceased by his wife, Rosalie Albert, sister, Irma Riley, brothers, Conrad and Adrian Albert, and brother-in-law, Robert Snow.

A special Mass service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.