KINGSTON — Bessie M. Wheatley, 77, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her family.

Born in Kingston on Jan. 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ilonwhy Sachs. She graduated from Kingston High School and Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. She was employed at Nesbitt and General Hospital for 46 years.

She was a member of the Dorranceton United Methodist Church and was an loyal Eagles and Penn State fan!

She is survived by her daughters, Allison and son-in-law Mark Thompson of Larksville, Laurie Hall of Wyoming and Mark Skevofilax of Dallas, and Megan Tucker of Allentown; grandchildren Shelby Thompson and fiancé Christopher Diaz of Wilkes-Barre, Brooks Thompson of Larksville, Matthew Hall and his wife Angee Hall of Shickshinny, Kelsey Hall of Philadelphia, and Gabriella Tucker of Allentown; great-grandchildren Avery Thompson and Taylor Anne Hall.

Family and friends are asked to call from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dorranceton United Methodist Church, 549 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, followed by a celebration of her life at 5 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Memorial donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer treatment and research at ww5.komen.org.

Her family would like to thank all the staff of General Hospital and the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Geisinger South for all their loving care and support.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.