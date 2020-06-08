Betsy Crum DeCosmo passed peacefully, surrounded by her children and with her dog, Utley, in her lap, at Highland Park Senior Living on June 4, 2020.

Betsy was born to J. Otto and Esther Crum in Kittanning. She attended Kittanning High School, then West Chester State Teachers College, where she met her future husband Jim DeCosmo. They married in 1956 and moved to Long Island, N.Y., to begin their teaching careers. In 1962 they moved to the Wyoming Valley where Jim became a professor at Wilkes College. Betsy was the legendary hostess of many large family gatherings held over the years at their homes in Trucksville, Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming.

She began her career teaching elementary school, and later worked at several retail businesses and served on the staffs of the American Heart Association and the Association for the Blind in Wilkes-Barre. She also enjoyed giving piano lessons.

Talented vocalists, Betsy and Jim sang together in choirs at Trucksville Methodist and the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston, as well as the Hazleton Oratorio Society and the Choral Association of College Misericordia. A fiercely independent woman with a kind heart, she "fought against the ordinary" all her life. She volunteered for multiple organizations in support of the arts, health, education and civic engagement, and served on the board of the Wyoming Valley Art League with her good friend Frank Kluk. She was an accomplished long-distance cyclist and enjoyed playing racquetball.

In 2016 she moved to Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township, where she often entertained the residents by singing and playing the piano or reciting one of her many poems. Though Alzheimer's disease stole her memory, she never lost her capacity for language, music or sharp-tongued humor.

Betsy was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jim; her parents; and sister Jane Gibson (John, also deceased). She is survived by her three children — Betty Dean (Barry), of Kingston; Patty Endres (Jim), of Wyoming; and Tony DeCosmo (Laura), of Forty Fort as well as five grandchildren — David, Megan and Emily Endres and J.R. and Katie DeCosmo; her sister Sally Yocom (Bob), multiple nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart — www.hospicesacredheart.org.

