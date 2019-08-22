Betsy Sands, née Williams, 97, died at her daughter's home in Landenberg on Nov. 2, 2018. Her ashes will be buried in Oaklawn Cemetery on Aug. 24, 2019.

Betsy was the daughter of Dr. James T. and Ruth L. Williams; and sister of Ruth Sgarlat, deceased.

Betsy was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Kingston High School and the Kathryn Gibbs School in New York City. She met and married John R. Sands while working for Atlantic Richfield. They were married for 48 years when he died in 1995.

Betsy and John had four children, Caryn, John Jr., Ralph and Ellen. Only Caryn and John survive them. They have four grandchildren, Catherine Robertson, Rebekah Welch (Steve), and Christopher and David Sands; and two great-grandchildren, Catherine's son and daughter, Jesse and Elena Hatton.

Avid golfers, John and Betsy moved to Florida in 1977 and enjoyed their retirement to the fullest living in Boynton Beach and then moving to Sun City Center. After John's death, Betsy lived on there for 15 years before moving back to Pennsylvania to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Though a quiet woman, Betsy had a great sense of humor. Her apple pie is legendary in her family. She was a talented needlewoman, mastering any craft that interested her. She was a good golfer, still making holes-in-one in her 80s. Betsy was a remarkable help to her husband when he was Potentate of Irem Temple in 1970.

Many thanks to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care in Betsy's final months.